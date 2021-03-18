Siouxland Forecast: March 18, 2021

Tonight we’ll have a chilly low of 25° under a mostly clear sky.

The weekend is in great shape! Friday will be sunny with a mild high temperature of 55°. For the start of Spring on Saturday, temperatures should lift even higher – up to 62° in Sioux City. On Sunday, look for increasing clouds plus a high of 63°.

Beginning on Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday, a large weather system will drop significant amounts of rainfall. By the time the rain wraps up Tuesday night leading into Wednesday, accumulations will likely range between 1 and 3 inches based on the latest forecast models. Temperatures are going to be impacted too by the extra clouds & wet weather, but it won’t be terribly cold. Highs should peak in seasonal territory with upper 40s & lower 50s in the extended forecast.