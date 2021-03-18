Siouxland Forecast: March 18, 2021

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have a chilly low of 25° under a mostly clear sky.

The weekend is in great shape! Friday will be sunny with a mild high temperature of 55°. For the start of Spring on Saturday, temperatures should lift even higher – up to 62° in Sioux City. On Sunday, look for increasing clouds plus a high of 63°.

Beginning on Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday, a large weather system will drop significant amounts of rainfall. By the time the rain wraps up Tuesday night leading into Wednesday, accumulations will likely range between 1 and 3 inches based on the latest forecast models. Temperatures are going to be impacted too by the extra clouds & wet weather, but it won’t be terribly cold. Highs should peak in seasonal territory with upper 40s & lower 50s in the extended forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories