Siouxland Forecast: March 18, 2020

Active weather is expected to be with us as we approach the end of the work week! Rain showers will happen Wednesday night and extend through Thursday afternoon with heavy totals expected in the region – generally between about 0.50″ and 1.00″.

During this period, the dynamics will also be in place to create a few strong or severe thunderstorms for the first time this season. The best potential is near midday on Thursday lying closer to central Iowa. Thunderstorms could create frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, or hail of about 1 inch in diameter.

After 4 PM, it’ll start to become cold enough in the northwestern corner of Siouxland around Parkston & Chamberlain to start up some snow showers. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put out for much of the region beginning on Thursday afternoon and lasting through early Friday morning. During this time, look for a thin glaze of ice to develop along with 1 to 4 inches of snow and wind gusts peaking above 40 MPH. The greatest snow amounts are expected to happen toward I-90 in South Dakota. Sioux City is in line for about 2 inches of snow.

This is going to lead into a hazardous period of travel beginning Thursday evening and going through Friday morning. Blowing snow will likely be the greatest problem with this return to wintry weather. Be safe!

The weekend will be quieter with highs in the 30s & 40s. Rain will wash through on Monday evening and we can look for warmer weather next week – highs look to make a jump into the mid & upper 50s.