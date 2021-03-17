Siouxland Forecast: March 17, 2021

Tonight look for mostly cloudy skies with the temperature falling down to 29°. When factoring in a light northerly breeze gusting above 20 MPH, it’ll feel more like it’s in the teens. Bundle up if you’re heading out & about!

After a drab Saint Patrick’s Day, it looks like luck will be with us in the extended forecast as the sunshine returns tomorrow. It’ll remain somewhat breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 MPH, but the high temperature should work up to 50°. More warmth lies ahead for the weekend and it looks like we’ll be able to achieve highs hovering near 60° on both Saturday & Sunday!

By Sunday night, our next weather system will spin into Siouxland spilling out rain next Monday & Tuesday. Rain totals could be substantial between 1 and 2 inches. Temperatures will also slide downward, but not dramatically. Highs will likely remain in the low to mid 50s next week.

Enjoy your night!