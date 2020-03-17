Siouxland Forecast: March 17, 2020

Tonight we’ll have light rain showers push through with accumulations of 0.10″ to 0.25″. The low temperature will drop off to 39°.

A few showers will carry over into Wednesday morning. It’ll be a cloudy, but warmer day with the high rising up to 55°.

Thursday we’ll have rain in the morning before a switch to snow in the afternoon. It’ll be very windy with gusts around 45 MPH from the northwest which could create some poor travel conditions. After a high temperature near 50° in the morning, it’ll rapidly get colder during the second half of the day.

Friday we’ll only see a high of 27° – then a warm-up into the 40s and 50s will happen this weekend.