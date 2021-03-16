Siouxland Forecast: March 16, 2021

Tonight, look for drizzle & pockets of dense fog as we fall to a low of 33°. A bit brisk, but not terribly cold for mid March.

St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday will bring about some similar weather conditions as sprinkles & flurries carryover under mostly cloudy skies. The high temperature will work up to a seasonal 45°. Accumulations of rain & snow will be minimal and shouldn’t have any appreciable impact on road conditions, but fog may still be a problem in pockets. Just drive with a little extra care!

Starting Thursday, we’ll start to string together nice weather conditions as the sunshine returns and high temperatures leap up into the 50s and 60s. Saturday appears to be the peak of our warming trend. On Sunday evening, we’re tracking a weather system which looks to plug through a good soaking rain that will last into Monday. Once that disturbance passes, we can expect to have cooler highs near 50°.

Have a wonderful night!