Siouxland Forecast: March 16, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clearing skies after midnight and the low temperature will fall to 25°.

It’ll be a sunny start to our St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday, but clouds will gather in the afternoon and showers are expected during the evening. It should be a seasonal day with a high of 46°.

Periods of rain are expected for Wednesday and Thursday – when there may also be a few rumbles of thunder. Despite the wet weather, highs will jump into the middle & upper 50s. Thursday night we’ll have a dynamic situation with colder air cutting in and a chance for snow – especially in the northwest corner of Siouxland around Chamberlain, SD and Parkston, SD.

Friday is looking chilly with a high of about 30°, but things should improve over the weekend with more sunshine & highs in the 40s & 50s.

