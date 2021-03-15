Siouxland Forecast: March 15, 2021

Tonight we’ll have areas of dense fog hang around the region under mostly cloudy skies with a low of 29° in Sioux City.

No big changes are dialed up for Tuesday or Wednesday as cloud cover persists. Highs will be just over the 40° mark with brief sprinkles & flurries. No significant precipitation is anticipated.

On Thursday, we’ll have decreasing clouds as the temperature perks up to 48°. Look for a surge in temperatures as we climb into the 50s and 60s beginning on Friday and lasting into early next week. A rain system looks to enter Siouxland Sunday afternoon & continue through next Monday as we cool off a notch.

Have a nice night!