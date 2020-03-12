 

Siouxland Forecast: March 12, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with a low of 25°.

It should be a fine Friday with morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon cloud cover with a high near 50°. Tomorrow evening, we’ll have a snow system move in and that will last into Saturday. Snow amounts will range between 1 and 3 inches locally so this shouldn’t have too great of an impact. There are several limiting factors at play too with rain occasionally mixing in plus air/soil temperatures in the upper 30s on Saturday which will play a part in melting some of the snow away as it reaches the ground.

Sunday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a high of 44. Temperatures will stay fairly cool next week with highs holding in the 40s. There are more precipitation chances lined up for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

