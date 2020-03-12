 

Siouxland Forecast: March 11, 2020

Tonight we’ll keep mostly clear skies with a low temperature of 40°.

Thursday there will be a couple of brief AM rain showers with a passing cold front. It’ll be a mostly sunny & breezy day with an afternoon high of 52°. Friday will start off sunny, but clouds will roll in during the afternoon with a high of 49°.

On Saturday we’ll have a taste of wintry weather with a rain/snow mix. At this point, it doesn’t appear to be a major disturbance with rain totals of about a quarter of an inch and only 1-2 inches of sloppy snow. Accumulations of snow won’t stick on the ground for a long time either since we’ll hit a high in the upper 30s.

A cooler and wetter pattern looks to establish next week with highs in the 30s & 40s. We have a chance of a rain/snow mix again on Monday plus more rain chances will follow next Wednesday & Thursday.

