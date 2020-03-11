 

Siouxland Forecast: March 10, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have rain showers dissipate by midnight. Skies will clear out some afterward leading to a cool low temperature of 27°.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking magnificent with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday afternoon the wind will pick up from the northwest leading into a cooler day on Friday when we’re expecting a high temperature in the middle to upper 40s.

Saturday we’ll see a return to wintry weather with a rain/snow mix expected. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s. We catch a break on Sunday before some more mixed bags of precipitation track through on Monday & Tuesday.

We should start to dry out & warm up moving into the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories