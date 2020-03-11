Siouxland Forecast: March 10, 2020

Tonight we’ll have rain showers dissipate by midnight. Skies will clear out some afterward leading to a cool low temperature of 27°.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking magnificent with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday afternoon the wind will pick up from the northwest leading into a cooler day on Friday when we’re expecting a high temperature in the middle to upper 40s.

Saturday we’ll see a return to wintry weather with a rain/snow mix expected. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s. We catch a break on Sunday before some more mixed bags of precipitation track through on Monday & Tuesday.

We should start to dry out & warm up moving into the following weekend.