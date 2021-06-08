Siouxland Forecast: June 8, 2021

Tonight we’ll have clear skies above Siouxland with a warm low of 67°.

Hot weather will stick around for a couple more days as we hit a high of 92° tomorrow afternoon and 95° on Thursday. It’ll also be humid on Thursday and may trigger our first Heat Advisory of the season.

Friday morning, a cold front will cut through bringing about some scattered thunderstorms. Those should clear up early in the afternoon and we’ll watch the sunshine pop back out. Expect more comfortable heat on Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 80s, but far less humidity as that’ll be trimmed down by the cold front.

It won’t take too long to heat up though…Sunday and Monday we’ll have a high temperature of 92° with the humidity working back in. Outside of that Friday morning thunderstorm opportunity, there’s very little precipitation on the horizon. Most of next week is going to simply be dry & hot with highs hovering just above 90°.