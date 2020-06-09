Siouxland Forecast: June 8, 2020

A pretty quiet night is coming our way with increasing clouds and the strong southerly breeze dying off. We’ll see a low temperature of 67°.

Two weather systems will be affecting Siouxland tomorrow – a cold front dropping in from the northwest and the remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal sliding through central Iowa to our east. This pattern is going to trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms with potentially heavy rain totals over one inch.

It’ll also become breezy with a High Wind Watch out for parts of the region. Wind gusts may exceed 50 MPH as colder air snaps in rapidly from the north. The high temperature will be much more comfortable at 77°.

A sunny and pleasant streak of weather looks to follow an active Tuesday. It’ll be relatively cool on Wednesday at 75°. Highs will hang in the low to mid-80s as we go through the remainder of the workweek and enter next weekend. There’s a chance of showers happening next Monday, but overall things are looking pretty dry beyond Tuesday.

Have a nice night!