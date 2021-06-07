Siouxland Forecast: June 7, 2021

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and it’ll stay warm with a low of 66°.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will deliver similar hot and sunny weather to Siouxland as it gets gradually warmer each day. Tuesday expect a high of 91° in Sioux City. Wednesday look for the temperature to top out at 93°. Thursday will be a scorcher and likely the peak of our current heat wave as we lift to 96°.

A shift in the pattern occurs late Thursday night with a weak cold front sparking off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain carries into Friday morning before clearing out later in the afternoon. It looks like things will cool down briefly as highs descend into the mid and upper 80s on Friday and Saturday. It’ll also become less humid once that front passes.

More sunshine and fairly hot weather is coming our way. Highs should hang right around 90° for Sunday through Wednesday of next week with no significant precipitation chances.

Have a nice night!