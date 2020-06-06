Siouxland Forecast: June 6, 2020

It’s going to be a pretty pleasant weekend in Siouxland. Expect mostly sunny skies and a breezy southeast wind Saturday with a slim chance of evening thunderstorms – mainly in the northwestern corner of Siouxland around Interstate 90. The high will rise up to 89° so we’ll be staying on the warmer side of things.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and windy with highs shooting up to 96° each day! A major cold front is scheduled to pass beginning on Monday night lasting into Tuesday with a healthy chance of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms too.

Highs will dip into the upper 70s and lower 80s next week with relief from the heat following that disturbance! There’s a slight chance of showers Friday before we lift the temperature higher with sunshine next weekend.

Enjoy the weekend.