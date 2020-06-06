 

Siouxland Forecast: June 6, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s going to be a pretty pleasant weekend in Siouxland. Expect mostly sunny skies and a breezy southeast wind Saturday with a slim chance of evening thunderstorms – mainly in the northwestern corner of Siouxland around Interstate 90. The high will rise up to 89° so we’ll be staying on the warmer side of things.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and windy with highs shooting up to 96° each day! A major cold front is scheduled to pass beginning on Monday night lasting into Tuesday with a healthy chance of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms too.

Highs will dip into the upper 70s and lower 80s next week with relief from the heat following that disturbance! There’s a slight chance of showers Friday before we lift the temperature higher with sunshine next weekend.

Enjoy the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories