Siouxland Forecast: June 5, 2020

Clear skies throughout the day with warm weather. A high of 92. Winds coming in from the NE 10-15 mph persisting through the evening. Tonight’s low will be 64 with mostly clear skies. Stronger winds moving in tomorrow rotating to be from the SE and 10-20 mph with possible gusts up to 30 mph. Slight possibilities for some late afternoon showers with a high of 89 for Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 90’s and clear skies.

After the weekend Monday will have a similar high temperature in the 90’s, but a cool down comes through in the evening in the form of a cold front with showers overnight leading into Tuesday. After this expect highs to be in the upper 70s for the rest of the week.