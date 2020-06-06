Siouxland Forecast: June 5, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a low of 65°.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny and breezy Saturday with a slim chance of evening thunderstorms – mainly in the northwestern corner of Siouxland around Interstate 90. The high will rise up to 89°.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and windy with highs shooting up to 96°! A major cold front is scheduled to pass Monday night into Tuesday with a healthy chance of rain. Highs will dip into the upper 70s and lower 80s next week with relief from the heat!

Enjoy the weekend.