Siouxland Forecast: June 4, 2021

High heat is settling into Siouxland!

Tonight expect a low of 66° under clear skies.

Saturday we’ll have more hot and sunny weather as the temperature rises to 94°. Sunday will bring similar weather with an afternoon high of 91° plus mostly sunny skies. It won’t be too humid and we’ll have the presence of a nice southerly breeze gusting between 25 and 35 MPH, so that’ll make things feel a little more comfortable.

Do your best to stay cool – drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in the shade if you have plans to spend an extended period of time outside. Never leave kids or pets inside of cars for any length of time. Also make sure your pets have cool water to drink.

No significant changes are expected during the next week with a ridge of high pressure staying in control of our weather locally delivering more hot air and keeping the storm track away from Siouxland. Highs will stick in the upper 80s to middle 90s.

There are some signs that this pattern will break down approaching next weekend with the arrival of a cold front and some thunderstorms happening perhaps next Friday or Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on things as they evolve and keep you informed.

Enjoy your weekend!