Siouxland Forecast: June 4, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of isolated strong thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 65°.

We’ll have a nice start to the weekend on Friday with a good dose of sunshine and a marginally cooler high of 86°. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few more thunderstorms forming up toward the evening hours. Sunday should be dry with a mix of sun & clouds as we hit 90° once again.

Monday will be hot at 92° as we anticipate the arrival of a cold front to blow through on Tuesday. That’ll cut the high down to 80° and also distribute out some thunderstorms. Following that disturbance, look for some good relief from the heat with highs hanging in the upper 70s & lower 80s.