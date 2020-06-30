Siouxland Forecast: June 30, 2020

A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to occur overnight – mainly having an impact between 9 PM and 2 AM. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH, and hail stones over 1 inch in diameter will all be possible with the squall line swinging through. It’ll stay pretty warm overnight with a low of about 70°.

There’s a chance of seeing a few thunderstorms re-develop on Wednesday. Under a partly cloudy sky we’ll have a high of 88°.

Quiet, hot, and sunny weather will be with us beginning on Thursday and persisting into the Independence Day holiday weekend. Highs look to range from the low to mid 90s. Stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you have outdoor plans!

The long range forecast appears to stay fairly calm with just a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms next Monday. There won’t be much variation in temperature as highs stay in the 90s.