Siouxland Forecast: June 3, 2021

A hot pattern will settle into Siouxland as we advance into the weekend.

Tonight should be pretty comfortable with clear skies and a low of 61°.

There’s going to be ample sunshine & heat with highs in the low to mid 90s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At least we’ll have the presence of a strong breeze with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH which will help to make it feel a bit cooler. Make sure to stay hydrated and don’t leave children or pets inside of cars for any length of time as we deal with the high heat.

It gets just a hair cooler for the next work week as high temperatures slip into the upper 80s, but it’s going to be more humid so there isn’t going to be a whole lot of relief!

Very slim thunderstorm chances look to develop with the greatest opportunity happening on Wednesday. After thunderstorms pass through, we should have cooler temperatures work in closer to next weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.