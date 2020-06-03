Siouxland Forecast: June 3, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of isolated strong thunderstorms occurring. There’s the potential for large hail & damaging wind gusts this evening so make sure to stay weather aware as things develop and we’ll provide the latest updates on KCAU 9. We’ll clear those out near midnight and then have quiet conditions going through Thursday morning. The low will dip to 63°.

Thursday will be similar with plentiful sunshine and a steamy afternoon high of 89°. Later toward evening we may have another series of thunderstorms.

We should kick off the weekend on a good note with a high of 86° plus mostly sunny skies. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and it’s going to be slightly cooler on Saturday & Sunday in the middle 80s.

A bigger pattern shift looks to occur next Tuesday with a rain system – afterward we’ll have highs dip into the 70s with some meaningful relief from the heat.