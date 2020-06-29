Siouxland Forecast: June 29, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

I hope you’ve been able to enjoy that sunshine today following this mornings showers and few thunderstorms.

We’re still looking at strong to severe storms possible tonight, a hot week ahead with highs in the 90s, and a hot and sunny Fourth of July coming our way.

I would like to point out that the Storm Prediction Center has kept eastern and northeastern Siouxland under the slight risk for severe weather tonight.

It is a toasty one out there today with high temperatures and humidity. Temperatures are ranging in the 80s and low 90s across Siouxland.

At least we have a nice breeze from the southeast between 10 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that this morning’s showers and few thunderstorms clearing out of the area this afternoon, making way for some sunshine before the next round of showers and thunderstorms move in later this evening.

Tonight we still have that potential for strong to severe weather, mainly in eastern and northeastern Siouxland, as we fall to a low of 73 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see when we could see severe storms in the area.