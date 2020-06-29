Siouxland Forecast: June 29, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy, warm, and humid weather with a low of 75°.
On Tuesday look for a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 91°. Late Tuesday night we’ve got a chance of a line of thunderstorms sweeping through plus more scattered thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. Given the amount of energy available, severe weather can’t be ruled out so stay alert to changing conditions.
A streak of sunshine with high heat & humidity will carry forward into the Independence Day holiday weekend. Highs will hold in the low to mid 90s. Our relatively dry streak of weather looks to continue with no major rain chances beyond Wednesday.