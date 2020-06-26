Siouxland Forecast: June 26, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies. It should be pretty pleasant with an overnight low of 64°.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny and hot day with the temperature rising up to 89°. Sunday we’ll see a pretty good amount of sunshine too, but we carry a 20% chance of thunderstorms popping up. It’ll stay warm at 90°.

An extra note on the weekend and early next week – a large Saharan dust cloud has moved over the Atlantic Ocean from Africa and will have a substantial impact on the Gulf Coast & southeastern United States. A small amount of that dust will work into Siouxland on Sunday and Monday. Local effects are expected to be minimal – more colorful sunrises/sunsets, a thin layer of grime on cars & outdoor surfaces, some haze.

Monday will be a hot and breezy day as we hit a high of 93°.

Thunderstorms look to organize next Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures sliding down into the middle/upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!