 



Siouxland Forecast: June 25, 2020

Weather Forecasts

Tonight we’ll have thunderstorms move into the region around 9 PM and stick around through Friday morning. There’s a small chance of severe weather locally with the best ingredients for strong storms looking to be west of our region. Far western Siouxland counties – Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Lincoln, and Turner counties in South Dakota plus Holt and Boyd counties in Nebraska – have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch out until 11 PM. The low temperature will fall to 70°.

Friday we’ve got a chance of seeing a few thunderstorms redevelop. It’ll be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with a high of 85°.

The weekend is going to bring typical summertime weather with a good helping of sunshine both Saturday & Sunday. Highs will hang right around 90°.

Monday is going to be a scorcher as we jump up to 94° with a mostly sunny sky. A cold front is expected to come on Tuesday delivering a chance of thunderstorms. We’ll see a bit of a cooldown following that with highs in the upper 80s.

