Siouxland Forecast: June 24, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a pleasant low temperature of 60°. Another nice night to throw open the windows!

It’ll be hotter on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the southeast sustained between 10 and 20 MPH. We’ll see a high temperature of 91°. Late tomorrow night, there’s a chance of a few strong thunderstorms with the greatest potential locally in South Dakota. Thunderstorms may produce large hail or damaging wind gusts so stay alert to changing conditions.

A chance of scattered thunderstorms will come back together on Friday with a cold front clipping through. It should be pretty comfortable with a high of 86°. The weekend will be warm with highs sticking near 90° both Saturday & Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Next week, we’ll keep an eye on another weather system passing through sometime between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon which will bring about another round of thunderstorms. Exact timing remains difficult to pin down at this point, so stay tuned for future updates. Once that system cuts through, look for a bit of a cooldown with highs slipping into the mid 80s next Wednesday and Thursday.