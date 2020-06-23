Siouxland Forecast: June 23, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and calm conditions with a low of 55°. Another exceptional summer night to turn off the air conditioner and open up the windows!

Wednesday is going to be mostly sunny at 84°. A warming trend looks to carry us up to 89° on Thursday – a good day to jump in the pool with more sunshine & heat entering the forecast. Thursday night, we’ll see a chance of thunderstorms develop and there’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather happening with large hail & damaging wind gusts.

We’ll hang onto isolated thunderstorm chances through the weekend with highs hanging right around 90° on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’ll keep the heat, but lose the rain chances next week. High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to round out the 9 on 9 Forecast.