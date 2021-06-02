Siouxland Forecast: June 2, 2021

Hotter weather is on the way to Siouxland as we get closer to the weekend!

Tonight will remain comfortable with the low dropping to 54° under a clear sky.

Thursday it’ll be nice and sunny with a sizzling high of 87°. Temperatures will exceed 90° on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’ll also become breezy with wind gusts between 25 and 35 MPH during the weekend.

On Monday and Tuesday of next week, we’ll see a temporary dip in temperatures to highs in the 80s with a little more cloud cover working through. There may also be some spotty showers and thunderstorms that drift through Siouxland, but chances at this time appear to be minimal.

It’ll heat up with more sunshine for Wednesday and beyond with highs hovering around 90°.

