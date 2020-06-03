Siouxland Forecast: June 2, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until midnight for Osceola, O’Brien, Dickinson, Clay, Emmet, and Palo Alto counties in northwest Iowa effective until midnight. Thunderstorms tonight will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts. It’ll be warm and muggy with a bit of relief from the heat as the temperature looks to drop off to about 64° in Sioux City.

Wednesday will be a nice summer day at 86° with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday another round of thunderstorms is possible as we travel up to a high of 88°.

For the weekend, Friday will be beautiful with mostly sunny conditions and a high of 84°. Saturday there’s a chance of PM thunderstorms and a few showers could track over into Sunday. Highs will stick in the low/mid 80s.

A drier & quiet pattern looks to take shape next week. After a hot high of 89° on Monday, some showers will slide through Tuesday leading to highs around 80° and some sunshine next Wednesday & Thursday to round out the 9 on 9 Forecast.