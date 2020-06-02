Siouxland Forecast: June 2, 2020

Tonight there’s a small chance of thunderstorms happening – the best energy is focused in southern Minnesota. If storms do happen locally though, there’s lots of heat & humidity to work off of to form up strong or severe weather. Stay weather aware moving through tonight. We’ll see a low of 64° and it’s going to stay warm & muggy.

Wednesday will be a nice summer day at 86° with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday another round of thunderstorms is possible as we travel up to a high of 88°.

For the weekend, Friday will be beautiful with mostly sunny conditions and a high of 84°. Saturday there’s a chance of PM thunderstorms and a few showers could track over into Sunday. Highs will stick in the low/mid 80s.

A drier & quiet pattern looks to take shape next week. After a hot high of 89° on Monday, some showers will slide through Tuesday leading to highs around 80° and some sunshine next Wednesday & Thursday to round out the 9 on 9 Forecast.