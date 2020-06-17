Siouxland Forecast: June 17, 2020

Tonight we’ll have some cloud cover begin to move in. It’ll stay breezy and mild with a low temperature of about 71° in Sioux City.

Thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday as a cold front clips through the region. Look for the wind to settle down pretty nicely as it transitions from a southerly flow to more of a northwest wind behind the cold front boundary. We’ll see a high temperature of 88° tomorrow afternoon – marginally cooler.

Friday we’ll watch the temperature fall further down to 81° with a mix of sun & clouds. Saturday will bring a better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms to flare up. It’ll be 80°. Sunday should be a partly cloudy day with a high of 86° – nice!

Next week we’ll see seasonal summertime highs sticking in the middle to upper 80s with no major rain chances in the cards for us.