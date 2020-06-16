Siouxland Forecast: June 16, 2020

Tonight it’ll stay warm with a low of 71° plus a strong breeze will push in from the SSE gusting to 25 MPH. Skies should stay clear.

Wednesday will bring similar weather back to Siouxland with a high of 95° and mostly sunny skies. The wind will pack a punch once again from the south gusting around 40 MPH.

Late Wednesday night we expect the arrival of a cold front and that’s going to bring about some rain and thunderstorms in waves leading into the weekend. It’ll still be quite hot on Thursday even as that cold front starts to work in with a high temperature of 89°.

Friday we’ll have a break in the rain with a more comfortable high of 84°. Another round of thunderstorms will get going on Saturday with an afternoon high of 81°. Sunday will bring a mix of sun & clouds plus a seasonal high of 85°.

Next week look for more sunshine and a streak of dry weather. Highs will range between 80° and 90° – pretty typical June weather.

Have a nice night!