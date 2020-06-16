Siouxland Forecast: June 15, 2020

It’s going to be a breezy & relatively warm night in Siouxland with a low temperature of 70°.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’re going to see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will stay on the hotter side at 95° each day. The wind will stay quite strong with gusts peaking between 30 and 40 MPH from the SSE.

Late Wednesday night we’ll start to have a wave of cooler air approach with a chance of rain & thunderstorms. Rain chances will extend into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as the temperature slowly cools down toward 80° this weekend. On Saturday, we should get a nice break from the heat with a high of just 82° (though it will be more humid).

Next week we’ll watch temperatures rise back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with drier conditions settling back in.