 

Siouxland Forecast: June 15, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s going to be a breezy & relatively warm night in Siouxland with a low temperature of 70°.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’re going to see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will stay on the hotter side at 95° each day. The wind will stay quite strong with gusts peaking between 30 and 40 MPH from the SSE.

Late Wednesday night we’ll start to have a wave of cooler air approach with a chance of rain & thunderstorms. Rain chances will extend into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as the temperature slowly cools down toward 80° this weekend. On Saturday, we should get a nice break from the heat with a high of just 82° (though it will be more humid).

Next week we’ll watch temperatures rise back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with drier conditions settling back in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories