Siouxland Forecast: June 13, 2020

It’s going to be a pleasant warm weekend in Siouxland. Today we’ll have an afternoon high of 90° with plenty of sunshine. The wind will become stronger from the southeast as the day continues with gusts peaking between 20 and 30 MPH. Sunday is going to be similar with a breeze hanging around and highs holding pretty steady in the upper 80s. Make sure to apply some sunscreen and take breaks in the shade if you’ve got outdoor plans.

Some extreme heat looks to work in next week with highs in the middle to upper 90s and no lack of sun. A cooldown will hold off until we close in on next weekend with a chance of showers appearing to come together next Friday. Relief from the heat will follow with temperatures tumbling down to about 80°.

Have a wonderful weekend.