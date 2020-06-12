Siouxland Forecast: June 12, 2020

Following a beautiful & sunny Friday to kick off the weekend, it looks like we’ll have a nice night under clear skies with a low of 61°. Pleasant enough that you could probably switch the air conditioner off and open up the windows before you head off to bed.

Saturday & Sunday are going to be warm & breezy with highs hanging near 90°. Saturday we’ll see gusts from the southeast at 20 to 30 MPH and on Sunday those will strengthen up to about 35 MPH. Sunday we’ll have some more cloud cover and perhaps a spotty shower, but precipitation will be very limited if it does happen to form.

Some extreme heat looks to work in next week with highs in the middle to upper 90s and plenty of sunshine. A cooldown will hold off until we close in on next weekend with a chance of showers appearing to come together next Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend.