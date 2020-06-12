Siouxland Forecast: June 11, 2020

We’ll have a quiet and comfortable evening with the overnight low temperature slipping down to 58°. It should be nice enough to open up the windows again and give the air conditioner a break.

Friday and Saturday will be beautiful with bright sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday we’ll see a minor cooldown with more cloud cover and a high of 84°. It’ll be pretty windy over the course of the weekend as gusts look to peak between 30 and 40 MPH.

Dry conditions are going to persist next week with highs temperatures staying a little above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The lone rain chance appears to organize next Friday when we’ve got a shot at a few showers. Drought conditions may become worse if we can’t snag onto some more substantial rain soon.

Have a good night.