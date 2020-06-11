Siouxland Forecast: June 10, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and comfortable conditions as the temperature tumbles down to 53°.

A sunny and beautiful Thursday lies ahead of us as we climb up to 84°. The wind will be much calmer versus what we’ve dealt with lately.

The weekend is looking pretty nice, though a touch on the hotter side of things. Look for a high of 89° on Friday, then 86° on both Saturday and Sunday.

No major rain chances look to organize in the extended forecast as highs hang right around 90° for most of next week.

Have a nice night!