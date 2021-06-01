Siouxland Forecast: June 1, 2021

We’re kicking off the month of June with above average temperatures and a warming trend which will carry us into the 90s soon!

Tonight expect a comfortable low of 50° under clear skies.

Wednesday will be wonderful with more sunshine plus a high of 82°. Thursday should bring about similar weather as we get up to 86°.

Highs will be right around 90° on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Though it’ll be quite hot, at least it’ll be breezy with some gusts hitting between 20 and 30 MPH making the temperatures more tolerable.

Look for a slight cooldown to occur early next week with high temperatures descending into the mid 80s. We also have very small chances for thunderstorms potentially developing in our area next Monday and Tuesday.

Have a nice evening!