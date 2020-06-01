Siouxland Forecast: June 1, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies. It’ll be warm & humid as the temperature drops off to 68° in Sioux City.

More heat & humidity is on track for Siouxland tomorrow! With ample sunshine we’ll hit a high in the mid 90s – 94° is the expected high temperature. Toward the evening hours we’ve got a chance of some scattered thunderstorms rolling through along the leading edge of a cold front. Given the energy in the atmosphere, we’ll have a shot at a couple of severe thunderstorms occurring and there’s a Slight Risk out from the National Weather Service of seeing large hail & damaging wind gusts associated with the thunderstorms. The window of opportunity appears to line up between about 5 PM and 11 PM Tuesday for severe weather with the greatest chances in northern Siouxland along the Iowa/Minnesota border.

For the remainder of the work week, look for highs in the middle to upper 80s. Still hot, but not quite to the same extremes. Some small impulses will work through our region with isolated thunderstorm chances pretty much every evening this week – though we may get a break on Friday.

Next weekend, look for it to stay mild with highs between 80° and 90°. There’s another storm chance lined up on Saturday.