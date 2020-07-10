Siouxland Forecast: July 9, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a seasonal comfortable low of 64°.

Tomorrow is going to be sunny and pretty hot with the high stepping up to 90°. There’s a chance of severe thunderstorms occurring late Friday night leading into Saturday with strong wind gusts being the biggest point of concern. On the brighter side with that disturbance, we may get another 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain in the gauge as we continue to shrink our precipitation deficit for 2020.

The weekend will be breezy and a bit cooler with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s on both Saturday & Sunday. There may be a leftover storm or two in the morning on Saturday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry.

Next week we’ll have some quiet weather with highs staying in the upper 80s & lower 90s.