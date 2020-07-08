Siouxland Forecast: July 8, 2020

Tonight will be warm and humid plus there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms forming. The best potential lies to the west of Interstate 29 where damaging wind gusts may be associated with the line of thunderstorms flaring up. Large hail and heavy downpours will also be possible. A tornado touchdown can’t be completely ruled out. Please stay alert to changing conditions tonight and we’ll have further updates on KCAU 9 on-air & online.

Tomorrow we’ll look for additional thunderstorms to get stirred up in northwest Iowa with a departing area of low pressure. It’ll be a bit cooler with an afternoon high of 87°.

Friday will be mostly sunny and bring a typical dose of summertime heat. The high will be 90°. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle to upper 80s with thunderstorm chances extending from Friday night into Saturday morning. Otherwise, it’ll likely be dry for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Not too shabby!

Next week will be quiet & warm with highs staying in a range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s.