Siouxland Forecast: July 7, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky as we drop off to a low of 72°.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a round of thunderstorms coming our way late in the afternoon. Some may be strong or severe, so stay alert to changing conditions tomorrow night! Large hail, heavy downpours, and damaging wind gusts are the most likely elements from the thunderstorms. We’ll have a mostly sunny and hot day before the arrival of thunderstorms as we hit a high of 94°.

It’ll be just a little cooler with quieter weather in the mix for Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies and highs holding in the upper 80s & lower 90s.

Another good thunderstorm chance looks to develop on Saturday. Seasonal summertime weather will follow as we string together more highs in the 80s and 90s. Rain chances disappear for a bit once we get past Saturday.