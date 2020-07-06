Siouxland Forecast: July 6, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms happening with a low of 70°. There’s some potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts so keep aware to changing conditions!

A few showers and thunderstorms will hang over into the morning hours on Tuesday, but then it’ll become sunny & hot with an afternoon high of 92°. Wednesday we’ll look for more sunshine and a high of 94°. Wednesday night leading into Thursday we’ll have a good opportunity for widespread thunderstorms happening…we could use the rain!

Beyond that rain chance Wednesday night/early Thursday, we’ll have slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. The weekend appears to be in pretty good shape with a small storm chance Saturday – otherwise sunny conditions carry forward with highs between 90° and 95°.