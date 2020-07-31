Siouxland Forecast: July 31, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of a couple isolated thunderstorms happening. We’ll see a low temperature of 61° so it should be pretty comfortable outside.

Scattered thunderstorms will be with us on Saturday, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Just some off-and-on showers with rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is unlikely. It’ll be a great start to August in terms of temperatures as we step up to 82°.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday we’re going to have sunny skies and highs right around 80°. It’ll gradually get hotter next week and there’s a possibility of scattered thunderstorms working through on Wednesday.

Have a terrific weekend!