Siouxland Forecast: July 30, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have very comfortable weather with a low of 57° and mostly clear skies.

It’s going to be a great weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as we reach up to a high of 84°. Saturday look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of late day thunderstorms. The high temperature will stay locked in at 84°. Sunday is going to be a hair cooler with a good amount of sunshine and a high of about 80° in the afternoon.

Next week we’ll maintain a sunny and slightly cooler than normal pattern. Highs look to hold steady around the 80° mark with a gradual warm-up into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories