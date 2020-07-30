Siouxland Forecast: July 30, 2020

Tonight we’ll have very comfortable weather with a low of 57° and mostly clear skies.

It’s going to be a great weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as we reach up to a high of 84°. Saturday look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of late day thunderstorms. The high temperature will stay locked in at 84°. Sunday is going to be a hair cooler with a good amount of sunshine and a high of about 80° in the afternoon.

Next week we’ll maintain a sunny and slightly cooler than normal pattern. Highs look to hold steady around the 80° mark with a gradual warm-up into next weekend.