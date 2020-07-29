Siouxland Forecast: July 29, 2020

Tonight we’ll have scattered slow-moving thunderstorms with the potential for flash flooding. If you come across a flooded road, always remember to turn around don’t drown! The low will sink to 66° with a mostly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow there may be a leftover stray shower. We’ll have some clearing of the skies through the afternoon with a comfortable high temperature of 84°.

The weekend is going to be quiet and pleasant. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs sticking in the mid 80s. There’s a small chance of showers on Saturday. It’ll become hotter next week with the sunshine hanging around. We’ll see highs leap up to about 90° next Thursday and Friday.

