Siouxland Forecast: July 28, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms as a weak cold front transitions through the region. We’ll see a few pockets of heavy rain as a result. The low temperature looks to fall into the mid 60s with Sioux City dropping off to 67°.

Wednesday and Thursday the cold front boundary will linger around producing small storm chances each day. High temperatures should be sticking in the middle to upper 80s.

The chances for rain look to dry up completely on Friday and we’ll have a beautiful weekend coming our way. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with a good dose of sunshine to look forward to. Peaceful & seasonal summertime weather looks to be with us in the extended forecast.