Siouxland Forecast: July 27, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and comfortable temperatures with a low of 62°.

It’s going to be a sunny and warm Tuesday in the region with a summertime high of 90°. There’s going to be greater humidity working in, so it’ll feel hotter than Monday. Slightly cooler air will work in on Wednesday and Thursday as highs descend into the mid 80s. There will be isolated thunderstorm chances both days – only about a 20% shot – so the dry conditions which have affected us through most of 2020 will likely persist.

The weekend is going to be sunny & seasonal with highs hanging in the middle to upper 80s. No significant rain chances are lined up in the extended forecast.