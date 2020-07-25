Siouxland Forecast: July 25, 2020

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid weather is back in the picture for our Saturday. A Heat Advisory is in effect again for Saturday afternoon with feels like temperatures expected to shoot up to between 100° and 110°! Please be cautious out there and stay hydrated. Saturday night and lasting through Sunday, we’ll see the impacts of a cold front spreading out scattered showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday it’s going to be a bit cooler at 89°.

We’ll have seasonal heat for next week with high temperatures anticipated to stick in the middle to upper 80s. There’s a small chance of thunderstorms occurring on Wednesday leading into a hotter weekend back in the 90s.

Have a good weekend and stay cool!